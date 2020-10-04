Armenian President congratulates German counterpart on Unity Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkisian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the German Unity Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President highlighted the development and expansion of mutual partnership between Armenia and Germany in different areas for the benefit of the two peoples. He praised the fact that in recent years the Armenian-German cooperation is dynamically developing both at the bilateral and multilateral formats.

“As you know, on September 27 early morning Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting also the civilian population. For decades Azerbaijan has been trying to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through military force, with the violation of all international and moral norms, refusing to find the key to the peaceful settlement of the conflict around the negotiation table. Artsakh and Armenia have jointly resisted this adventurism and destructing policy of the Azerbaijani leadership which is backed by Turkey. I am sure that Germany stands by us at this difficult moment for Armenia and Artsakh”, the Armenian President said.

He wished his German counterpart good health and all the best, and to the good people of Germany – peace and welfare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan