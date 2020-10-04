YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder Alexis Ohanian has again addressed the international community, calling on to pay attention to the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani military operations against Artsakh.

“We, the international community, cannot let another genocide happen”, Alexis Ohanian said on Twitter, sharing the post of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In that post the Armenian PM stated in particular that “Azerbaijani-Turkish bandits are not here to deal with Karabakh or the Karabakh issue. They have not come with the objective of capturing villages, cities. Their key target is the Armenian nation. And they have set themselves the task of bringing to completion the Armenian Genocide”.

Eric Esrailian, the producer of The Promise movie on the Armenian Genocide, also shared the image of the Artsakh flag with the hashtag Recognize Artsakh on his Twitter account. “Join me and show your solidarity by posting this flag. Express your outrage regarding the unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan, assistance from Turkey and the overt desire for ethnic cleansing”, he said.

Azerbaijan launched an attack on Artsakh on September 27 with the support of Turkey, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert. Civilians were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani offensive.

Fierce battles took place between the Azerbaijani and Artsakh sides, with both suffering huge losses both in the manpower and the military equipment. But the losses of the Azerbaijani side are much more than that of the Artsakh side. The Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures. There is evidence that Turkey is directly engaged in Azerbaijan’s offensive, in particular it transported mercenaries from Syria for using them against Artsakh.

