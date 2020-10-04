Artsakh releases images of seized Azeri weaponry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh has released images of seized Azerbaijani military equipment and ammunition.

The Defense Ministry said the images show only a very small portion of what’s been seized.

The Azeri forces continue attacking Artsakh, delivering air strikes and bombarding civilian settlements, including Stepanakert City.

Damages and civilian victims are reported in Artsakh.

