COVID-19: Armenia confirms 571 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 571 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,496, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

89 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 44,672.

3258 tests were conducted in the past one day.

5 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 977.

The number of active cases is 6545.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 302.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan