Targeting of civilian population of Artsakh is a gross violation of international law – Armenia MFA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan, together with Turkey, and with massive involvement of foreign mercenaries transferred from the Middle East, continues large-scale military hostilities against the Republic of Artsakh, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Cities of Stepanakert and Martakert are attacked with the use of long-range missiles and involvement of the air force. The deliberate targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure of Artsakh by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law, and the latter will bear full responsibility for this war crime”, the statement says.

Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert has been under the target of Azerbaijan since the first days of the Azerbaijani military operations launched against Artsakh. However, it’s already the third day Artsakh’s capital city is being bombarded by artillery and missile strikes from Azerbaijan. Heavy damages and casualties were reported.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan