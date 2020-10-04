Azerbaijani forces fire internationally prohibited munitions at Artsakh’s civilian population

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military continues striking the civilian population of Artsakh, including in the capital city Stepanakert, with internationally prohibited munitions, the Defense Ministry said, posting a video showing the heavy damages to civil infrastructure and remnants of the munitions.

“Azerbaijan continues targeting Artsakh’s peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, with munitions that are prohibited by international humanitarian law. The Defense Army of Artsakh is already delivering powerful strikes at crucial military facilities deployed deep behind Azeri lines. The responsibility for escalating the conflict to yet another level falls on Azerbaijani side.”

Earlier on October 3, the defense ministry said Artsakh's civilian population is being hit by Azeri cluster munitions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan