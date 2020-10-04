Targeting of key civilian infrastructures by Azerbaijan is a war crime, says Artsakh Ombudsman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan urges the international human rights community to record the continuous war crimes of Azerbaijan and give proper assessment.

In a statement the Ombudsman of Artsakh said the targeting of key civilian infrastructures by Azerbaijan is a war crime.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces since yesterday are deliberately and regularly targetting the key civilian infrastructures of the capital Stepanakert of the Republic of Artsakh with heavy missiles and aviation, aiming at depriving tens of thousands of peaceful population of basic living conditions.

The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman strictly demands from the international human rights community to record those continuous war crimes of Azerbaijan and give proper assessment”, the statement says.

Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert has been under the target of Azerbaijan since the first days of the Azerbaijani military operations launched against Artsakh. However, it’s already the third day Artsakh’s capital city is being bombarded by artillery and missile strikes from Azerbaijan. Heavy damages and casualties were reported.

