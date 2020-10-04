Azeri forces fire Polonez, Smerch heavy rocket launchers at Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces continue targeting the civilian population of Stepanakert City, the capital of Artsakh, using the Polonez and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said.

“Despite numerous warnings, the Azerbaijani terrorist army continues targeting the peaceful population of Stepanakert with Polonez and Smerch systems. From now on the military facilities permanently deployed in Azerbaijan’s major cities are legitimate targets of the Defense Army. I am calling on the Azerbaijani population to immediately leave these cities to avoid possible losses,” Harutyunyan said.

Harutyunyan warned that the entire responsibility falls on the Azeri leadership.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan