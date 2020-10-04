Ganja military airbase is 'no more' - Artsakh says

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Ganja military airbase used by the Azeri forces to attack Artsakh’s civilians has been completely destroyed, Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

“The Ganja military airport is no more,” he said.

“Despite numerous warnings, the Azerbaijani terrorist army continues targeting the peaceful population of Stepanakert with Polonez and Smerch systems. From now on the military facilities permanently deployed in Azerbaijan’s major cities are legitimate targets of the Defense Army. I am calling on the Azerbaijani population to immediately leave these cities to avoid possible losses,” President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said.

Harutyunyan warned that the entire responsibility falls on the Azeri leadership.

UPDATES: The original version of this article has been updated with President Harutyunyan's statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan