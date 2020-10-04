Azerbaijani forces prepare new offensive, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone has been relatively stable but tense overnight, the Defense Army of Artsakh reports.

“The situation has been tense especially in the southern direction. The analysis of the actions of the Azerbaijani side shows that the latter is preparing for an attack. The Defense Army follows all the movements of the Azerbaijani troops and is ready to repel all their actions”, the Defense Army said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by AnetaHarutyunyan