Firefight at Artsakh front, Defense Ministry spokesperson says
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry reports that a firefight is taking place at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.
“A firefight is taking place at the Artsakh front, artillery gunfire is also taking place at lesser intensity in separate sections,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said in the morning of October 4.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
