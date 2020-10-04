PM Pashinyan talks with Angela Merkel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. This is his second conversation with Merkel in the recent few days.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, PM Pashinyan gave information about the developments in the military operations. He told about the participation of Turkish military officers, as well as the recent exposure of sending mercenaries and militants to Syria by Turkey.

The German Chancellor highlighted the cessation of fire and restoration of the peace process in line with the October 1 statement of the Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries.

