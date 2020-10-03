Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Defense Ministry of Armenia sums up losses of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia presented the total manpower and military equipment losses of Azerbaijan.

Manpower  - 2745

UAV – 123

Helicopters – 14

Aircrafts – 14

Armored vehicles – 355

Smerch system - 4





