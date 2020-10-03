Defense Ministry of Armenia sums up losses of Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia presented the total manpower and military equipment losses of Azerbaijan.
Manpower - 2745
UAV – 123
Helicopters – 14
Aircrafts – 14
Armored vehicles – 355
Smerch system - 4
- 00:05 PM Pashinyan talks with Angela Merkel
- 10.03-23:39 Defense Ministry of Armenia sums up losses of Azerbaijan
- 10.03-23:14 On the occasion of a misreading
- 10.03-22:43 Stepanakert out of electricity – Azerbaijan targets electricity network building
- 10.03-22:01 Baku’s, Ankara’s aggression is attack against UN values - Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN
- 10.03-21:46 Armenian army attentively following all movements of troops of Azerbaijan along border with Armenia
- 10.03-21:34 Different intensity skirmishes take place along entire contact line – MoD spokesperson
- 10.03-21:21 Azerbaijani army and terrorists suffer 440-450 manpower losses in one day
- 10.03-20:30 Azerbaijan again striking Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert
- 10.03-20:26 Artsakh’s President is not wounded, is in command post – spokesperson
- 10.03-19:40 Azerbaijan, Turkey and terrorists violate international humanitarian law – Artsakh’s FM
- 10.03-19:23 Turkey responsible for deploying terrorists in NK conflict zone – Syrian Ambassador to Russia
- 10.03-18:33 Dictatorial authorities of Azerbaijan not inclined to compromise – Pashinyan
- 10.03-18:25 Artsakh downs another Azerbaijani helicopter
- 10.03-17:58 PM Pashinyan addresses the nation
- 10.03-17:49 Azerbaijan, Turkey desire continuation of Armenian Genocide, which will never happen – PM Pashinyan
- 10.03-17:48 Artsakh carries out successive counterattack – PM Pashinyan
- 10.03-17:41 150 Turkish high ranking military officers in Azerbaijani command centers – PM Pashinyan
- 10.03-17:34 Pashinyan tells about supply of mercenaries by Turkey to Azerbaijan during Talk To Al Jazeera
- 10.03-17:22 ‘There is that agenda as well’ – Armenian PM on recognizing independence of Artsakh
- 10.03-17:15 Iran foreign ministry spox comments on latest developments in NK conflict zone
- 10.03-17:11 Turkish Gambit: The Syrification of the War
- 10.03-17:07 Armenian Prime Minister to address the nation
- 10.03-16:58 Armenia releases intelligence data on Turkish military and terrorist mercenary involvement
- 10.03-16:52 ‘We need to have countries start to recognize the Republic of Artsakh’ – Serj Tankian
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 254788 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 13093 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 10313 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
19:49, 10.01.2020
Viewed 7675 times Pentagon also confirms Turkey sending mercenaries to Azerbaijan against Artsakh
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7628 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released