Armenian army attentively following all movements of troops of Azerbaijan along border with Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. There are combat formations and military convoys along the entire Armenia-Azerbaijan border, representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference, answering the question of ARMENPRESS if the Russian media reports about movement of Azerbaijani troops along the Armenian border involving mercenaries from Syria, Libya, Pakistan corresponds to the reality.

‘’I can neither deny nor confirm it. I can say that there are military convoys and combat formations along the entire Armenia-Azerbaijan border, but I am confident that mercenary terrorists from different countries will be among them’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He added that no military operations take place along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, but movement of troops is detected, also the Azerbaijani side takes provocative actions, which are being prevented.

‘’Our Armed Forces implement their tasks at a high level’’, he said.

Starting from September 27, Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey and thousands of terrorists unleashed military operations against Artsakh, using its entire arsenal and targeting even civilian population both in Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia.

Turkey has deployed mercenaries from the northern parts of Syria to Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh and Armenia. The number of mercenaries ranges between 3.000-4.000, who according to international media reports are paid 1500-2000USD monthly to fight against Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan