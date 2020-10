Azerbaijan again striking Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces are again striking Stepanakert, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Stepanakert that explosions were heard.

Earlier people had been taken to shelters following air raid alarm.

Starting from September 27, Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, unleashed military operations against Artsakh, using its entire arsenal and targeting even civilian population both in Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan