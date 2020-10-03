Azerbaijan, Turkey and terrorists violate international humanitarian law – Artsakh’s FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan, Turkey and terrorists backing them violate the international humanitarian law in their military operations unleashed against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan said in a press conference on October 3.

‘’Azerbaijan, Turkey and the terrorists backing them have violated the international humanitarian law, targeting the civilians, towns and villages of Artsakh, claiming lives and injuring many. The international community has called to respect the international humanitarian law, but Turkey and Azerbaijan cynically reject the calls of the international community’’, Mayilyan said.

Turkey has deployed mercenaries from the northern parts of Syria to Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh and Armenia. The number of mercenaries ranges between 3.000-4.000, who according to international media reports are paid 1500-2000USD monthly to fight against Armenia and Artsakh.

Starting from September 27, Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, unleashed military operations against Artsakh, using its entire arsenal and targeting even civilian population both in Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan