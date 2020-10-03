Dictatorial authorities of Azerbaijan not inclined to compromise – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. In an interview with Al Jazeera Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan reiterated his concept that any solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan emphasized that the dictatorial authorities of Azerbaijan are not inclined to compromise.

‘’Assuming the post of the Prime Minister of Armenia, I brought a concept as the basis of my policy regarding Karabakh conflict settlement. I said that any solution to Karabakh issue has to be acceptable for the people of the Republic of Armenia, people of Nagorno Karabakh and people of Azerbaijan. I offered this concept as basis for the settlement of the conflict. Unfortunately, starting from mid-2000s Azerbaijan has been developing the philosophy and policy of a military settlement and denies any kind of compromise. The dictatorial authorities in Azerbaijan are not inclined to any compromise. Only democratic, elected authorities can offer options of compromise, like the concept I have mentioned’’, Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, in response to his calls, Azerbaijani president Aliyev said that the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict can take place only in the sidelines of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which means that Karabakh issue will go back to the situation of 1988, era of the Soviet Union, from where everything started.

‘’It’s impossible to resolve a conflict by returning to the point from where it started’’, the PM said.

Answering the question if there was an opportunity to avoid the eruption of violence, PM Pashinyan said that there was only one opportunity for that – yield to the blackmails and threats, which could never be acceptable for Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

Nikol Pashinyan also commented on the remark that following the velvet revolution there were great hopes in Azerbaijan that his coming to power would be a step towards peace.

‘We hoped that the democratic wave would reach Azerbaijan. Those hopes never became reality since the president of Azerbaijan continuously uses Karabakh issue for justifying his dictatorial rule. When the velvet revolution took place in Armenia, the Azerbaijani public had greater hopes that a similar revolution could take place also in Azerbaijan. But for preventing that revolution and continuing the dictatorial rule Azerbaijan intensified militaristic rhetoric, which led to this situation’’, PM Pashinyan said.

