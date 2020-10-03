Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Artsakh downs another Azerbaijani helicopter

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Military operations on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line continue with the same intensity, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

‘’The Defense Army units successfully carry out their military tasks inflicting heavy manpower and equipment losses on the adversary. At about 15:50 the air defense units of the Defense Army downed the adversary’s helicopter in the southern direction’’, says the Defense Army.

The Defense Army of Artsakh has succeeded in thwarting a large-scale Azerbaijani offensive today, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said earlier today.

The Artsakh Defense Army began a counteroffensive in one direction, she added.

Fierce defensive battles are taking place in all other directions.

Editing and Translating by Tigran SIrekanyan





