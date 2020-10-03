Artsakh carries out successive counterattack – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has carried out an active counter-attack operation, achieving serious success, neutralizing a number of special units of the enemy, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in his October 3 address to the nation.

‘’Victory, only victory, victory and nothing else is how we see the end of this struggle’’, Pashinyan said.

He added that no matter how many mercenary gangsters Azerbaijan has, it can never compete with the Armenian will of living and winning. ‘’We, with joint efforts, must break the backbone of the enemy, so as they never again dare to stretch their criminal hands in our direction and direct their bloody look at our Motherland’’, Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, this is a new Sardarapat (victorious war against Turkey in 1918 edit.) and everyone has to devote himself to that goal called Victory.

‘’And each of us must be ready to be in the frontline of the Victory at any moment. We will win, never doubt, we will definitely win’’, PM Pashinyan emphasized.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan