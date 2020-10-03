‘There is that agenda as well’ – Armenian PM on recognizing independence of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the recognition of independence of Artsakh is on Armenia’s agenda, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Al Jazeera.

“That is an item in the agenda, but the decision will be taken or not taken depending on variety of factors”, the PM said.

He also stated that Armenia is discussing the possibility of signing a military-political alliance with Artsakh.

“That alliance de facto exists because we have stated that Armenia is the guarantor of security of Nagorno Karabakh. And we need to think now about its future developments, to have this point in our agenda. It’s very important to note that this situation has created a new reality, a new military-political reality in our region. One component, as I said, is that for many years Azerbaijan after developing a military rhetoric has now attacked Nagorno Karabakh, and it has happened with Turkey’s obvious support. In the international media there is already a broad discussion of the fact that in the territories that it controls in Syria Turkey is recruiting mercenaries and transporting them to our region, and therefore Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh need to increase our cooperation in the security field”, the PM said.

