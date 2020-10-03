Iran foreign ministry spox comments on latest developments in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Iran is monitoring the developments at its border areas seriously and with great sensitivity, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh said, commenting on the reports of violation of Iran’s territory on the background of ongoing military operations between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

“Considering unacceptable any attack against Iran’s territory by any of the conflicting sides, we seriously warn all sides”, the spokesman said.

He also highlighted the necessity to start serious negotiations. He said clashes should stop, adding that Iran is ready to assist in achieving these goals.