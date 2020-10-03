Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Armenian Prime Minister to address the nation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation at 17:30, he said on Facebook.





