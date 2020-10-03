Artsakh reports striking “large formation” of Azeri attacking armored hardware

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed a “large formation of armored [Azeri] hardware that was preparing an attack, significant quantity of ammunition and personnel,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“Thus, the adversary’s attack plans in one of the directions have failed,” she said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said that dozens of armored equipment of the Azerbaijani forces were destroyed when the large formation was hit.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan