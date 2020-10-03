‘We need to have countries start to recognize the Republic of Artsakh’ – Serj Tankian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. World famous rock musician, soloist of System of a Down group Serj Tankian highlighted the necessity of the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by countries.

“We need to have countries start to recognize the Republic of Artsakh to protect the civilians of Artsakh from the lawless and reckless acts of terror by Azerbaijan and Turkey”, Tankian said on Facebook.

Earlier today Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement, calling on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh for ensuring the Artsakh citizens’ right to life and peaceful development.