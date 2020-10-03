Artsakh military reports additional 51 KIA
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army reports an additional 51 of its troops were killed in action amid the Azeri attacks.
The total death toll in the Artsakh military has reached 198.
12 civilians in Artsakh and 2 in Armenia have also been killed in the Azeri shellings of towns and cities since September 27.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:15 Iran foreign ministry spox comments on latest developments in NK conflict zone
- 17:11 Turkish Gambit: The Syrification of the War
- 17:07 Armenian Prime Minister to address the nation
- 16:58 Armenia releases intelligence data on Turkish military and terrorist mercenary involvement
- 16:52 ‘We need to have countries start to recognize the Republic of Artsakh’ – Serj Tankian
- 16:51 Artsakh reports striking “large formation” of Azeri attacking armored hardware
- 16:09 Artsakh military reports additional 51 KIA
- 15:33 ‘Military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will pay a high price’ – Armenia MFA
- 15:20 Armenia increases defense spending
- 15:10 There is clear evidence of Azerbaijan’s full responsibility for escalation of conflict – OAS chief
- 14:40 Putin congratulates Armen Jigarkhanyan on 85th birthday
- 14:38 Artsakh releases footage of Azeri retreat, hardware loss
- 14:37 Artsakh’s President praises frontline troops for valor and professionalism
- 14:15 Georgia suspends military cargo transit to Armenia and Azerbaijan via its territory
- 14:11 ‘Turkish authorities openly conducting war propaganda’ – Garo Paylan calls for peace
- 13:59 Artsakh President “alright” at frontline
- 13:52 Georgian President says ready to provide platform to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for negotiations
- 13:36 International reporters unable to enter into Nagorno Karabakh due to Azerbaijani shelling
- 13:31 PHOTOS: Azerbaijani forces fire cluster rockets from LAR-160 systems at civilian population
- 13:28 Artsakh’s military thwarts massive Azerbaijani offensive
- 13:02 Armenia releases images of Turkish shell in its territory
- 12:48 Artsakh calls on int'l community to recognize its independence to ensure its citizens’ right to life
- 12:45 Azerbaijan suffers big losses in manpower and military equipment amid attack on Artsakh
- 12:31 Spanish lawmaker expresses support to Armenian people
- 12:25 Azeri strikes at specific civilian infrastructures threaten environmental disaster - Defense Min.
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 254315 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 12766 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 10254 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7545 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released
19:49, 10.01.2020
Viewed 7254 times Pentagon also confirms Turkey sending mercenaries to Azerbaijan against Artsakh