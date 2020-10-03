Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Putin congratulates Armen Jigarkhanyan on 85th birthday

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated renowned Russian-Armenian actor, USSR People’s Artist Armen Jigarkhanyan on the 85th anniversary of birth, the Kremlin press service said.

In his congratulatory letter Putin praised the actor’s works, professional path, wishing good health and success.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





