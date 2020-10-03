Putin congratulates Armen Jigarkhanyan on 85th birthday
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated renowned Russian-Armenian actor, USSR People’s Artist Armen Jigarkhanyan on the 85th anniversary of birth, the Kremlin press service said.
In his congratulatory letter Putin praised the actor’s works, professional path, wishing good health and success.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:33 ‘Military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will pay a high price’ – Armenia MFA
- 15:20 Armenia increases defense spending
- 15:10 There is clear evidence of Azerbaijan’s full responsibility for escalation of conflict – OAS chief
- 14:40 Putin congratulates Armen Jigarkhanyan on 85th birthday
- 14:38 Artsakh releases footage of Azeri retreat, hardware loss
- 14:37 Artsakh’s President praises frontline troops for valor and professionalism
- 14:15 Georgia suspends military cargo transit to Armenia and Azerbaijan via its territory
- 14:11 ‘Turkish authorities openly conducting war propaganda’ – Garo Paylan calls for peace
- 13:59 Artsakh President “alright” at frontline
- 13:52 Georgian President says ready to provide platform to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for negotiations
- 13:36 International reporters unable to enter into Nagorno Karabakh due to Azerbaijani shelling
- 13:31 PHOTOS: Azerbaijani forces fire cluster rockets from LAR-160 systems at civilian population
- 13:28 Artsakh’s military thwarts massive Azerbaijani offensive
- 13:02 Armenia releases images of Turkish shell in its territory
- 12:48 Artsakh calls on int'l community to recognize its independence to ensure its citizens’ right to life
- 12:45 Azerbaijan suffers big losses in manpower and military equipment amid attack on Artsakh
- 12:31 Spanish lawmaker expresses support to Armenian people
- 12:25 Azeri strikes at specific civilian infrastructures threaten environmental disaster - Defense Min.
- 11:40 Macron calls for NK ceasefire in phone talk with Aliyev
- 11:20 Artsakh’s capital city again under Azeri missile attack
- 11:17 ‘Turkey has a clear objective of reinstating the Turkish empire’ – Armenian PM tells France24
- 11:09 COVID-19: Armenia reports 543 new cases, 177 recoveries in one day
- 10:56 Palestine extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days
- 10:18 ‘Today our future is being determined’: President of Artsakh addresses special forces
- 09:06 3 Azeri warplanes shot down within 20 minutes as fierce battles continue
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 254260 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 12732 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 10245 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7536 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released
19:49, 10.01.2020
Viewed 7218 times Pentagon also confirms Turkey sending mercenaries to Azerbaijan against Artsakh