Artsakh’s President praises frontline troops for valor and professionalism

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has presented details from the frontline where he had left earlier on Saturday to join the troops.

“Dear countrymen, I am still at the frontline. The Director of the Artsakh National Security Service and the Director of the Armenia National Security Service are with me. Our men are brilliantly fulfilling their combat mission. I am excited over our servicemen’s valor and professionalism and the devotion of our volunteers. We are firmly standing in the sacred duty of our Homeland’s defensive positions both at the frontline and the rear,” he said.

