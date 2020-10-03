Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Artsakh’s President praises frontline troops for valor and professionalism

Artsakh’s President praises frontline troops for valor and professionalism

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has presented details from the frontline where he had left earlier on Saturday to join the troops.

“Dear countrymen, I am still at the frontline. The Director of the Artsakh National Security Service and the Director of the Armenia National Security Service are with me. Our men are brilliantly fulfilling their combat mission. I am excited over our servicemen’s valor and professionalism and the devotion of our volunteers. We are firmly standing in the sacred duty of our Homeland’s defensive positions both at the frontline and the rear,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration