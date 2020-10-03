Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Artsakh releases footage of Azeri retreat, hardware loss

Artsakh releases footage of Azeri retreat, hardware loss

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has released footage showing the destruction of Azerbaijani hardware and how the adversary forces are retreating. 

Fierce battles continue at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact since September 27, when the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a massive attack against Artsakh.

Stepanakert city, the capital of Artsakh, has been bombarded multiple times by the Azeri forces, leading to civilian casualties.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration