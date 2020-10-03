Artsakh releases footage of Azeri retreat, hardware loss

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has released footage showing the destruction of Azerbaijani hardware and how the adversary forces are retreating.

Fierce battles continue at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact since September 27, when the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a massive attack against Artsakh.

Stepanakert city, the capital of Artsakh, has been bombarded multiple times by the Azeri forces, leading to civilian casualties.

