Artsakh President “alright” at frontline

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, who personally left to the frontline with a special forces unit, is safe and sound, his spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

“Since many people are to say the least worried over the president heading to the frontline, I have to say that he is all right, and soon he will personally present the situation on his social media account,” he said.

Earlier on October 3, President Harutyunyan said he was going to the frontline to “fight his share of the battle” amid the ongoing Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh.

