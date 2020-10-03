PHOTOS: Azerbaijani forces fire cluster rockets from LAR-160 systems at civilian population

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces are firing cluster rockets from LAR-160 multiple rocket launchers at the civilian population of Artsakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan released images of the rocket remnants.

He said the Artsakh military are engaged in fierce defensive battles and are inflicting heavy losses to the Azeri forces.

On October 3, Artsakh’s capital city Stepanakert was hit by Azeri missile-rocket attacks.

Stepanakert had come under missile attacks also on October 2, which resulted in 1 civilian being killed and 4 others wounded.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan