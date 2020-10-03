Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Armenia releases images of Turkish shell in its territory

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry released images of what’s left from a 122mm shell that was fired at the town of Vardenis in Armenia.

“The Turkish shell in the village of Kut in Vardenis,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, posting the photos online.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





