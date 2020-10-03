Armenia releases images of Turkish shell in its territory
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry released images of what’s left from a 122mm shell that was fired at the town of Vardenis in Armenia.
“The Turkish shell in the village of Kut in Vardenis,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, posting the photos online.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 13:59 Artsakh President “alright” at frontline
- 13:52 Georgian President says ready to provide platform to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for negotiations
- 13:36 International reporters unable to enter into Nagorno Karabakh due to Azerbaijani shelling
- 13:31 PHOTOS: Azerbaijani forces fire cluster rockets from LAR-160 systems at civilian population
- 13:28 Artsakh’s military thwarts massive Azerbaijani offensive
- 13:02 Armenia releases images of Turkish shell in its territory
- 12:48 Artsakh calls on int'l community to recognize its independence to ensure its citizens’ right to life
- 12:45 Azerbaijan suffers big losses in manpower and military equipment amid attack on Artsakh
- 12:31 Spanish lawmaker expresses support to Armenian people
- 12:25 Azeri strikes at specific civilian infrastructures threaten environmental disaster - Defense Min.
- 11:40 Macron calls for NK ceasefire in phone talk with Aliyev
- 11:20 Artsakh’s capital city again under Azeri missile attack
- 11:17 ‘Turkey has a clear objective of reinstating the Turkish empire’ – Armenian PM tells France24
- 11:09 COVID-19: Armenia reports 543 new cases, 177 recoveries in one day
- 10:56 Palestine extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days
- 10:18 ‘Today our future is being determined’: President of Artsakh addresses special forces
- 09:06 3 Azeri warplanes shot down within 20 minutes as fierce battles continue
- 08:48 European Stocks - 02-10-20
- 08:47 US stocks down - 02-10-20
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-20
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-10-20
- 08:44 Oil Prices Down - 02-10-20
- 08:37 Fierce battles underway in northern and southern directions of Artsakh border – UPDATED
- 07:50 Karabakh President personally heads to frontline to join defense operations with troops
- 03:04 Azerbaijani casualties pass 3000 according to intelligence data – Artsakh presidential spox
17:58, 09.29.2020
Viewed 254157 times URGENT: Turkish F-16 shoots down Armenia jet in Armenian airspace
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 12675 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 10231 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7507 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released
16:23, 09.27.2020
Viewed 7144 times Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh should be strongly condemned by whole world – Swedish MP