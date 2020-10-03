Azerbaijan suffers big losses in manpower and military equipment amid attack on Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. At the moment military operations are underway along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, in particular intensive battles are taking place in the northern and southern directions, Artsakh Defense Army’s press secretary, Lieutenant-Colonel Suren Sarumyan said at a press conference.

“The Azerbaijani side is using its entire arsenal – UAVs, aviation, armored equipment, special units and artillery. The Defense Army servicemen are showing a heroic resistance, repel the adversary’s attacks standing firm in their positions”, he said.

Sarumyan informed that the adversary has suffered big losses both in the manpower and the military equipment, but their exact number is currently being clarified.

He informed that the Azerbaijani side continues violating all written and non-written rules of war, targeting also the settlements located far behind.

“Today as well the peaceful settlements have been shelled, as well as missile strikes were fired at the civilian objects of capital Stepanakert. The Defense Army servicemen stand firm in their positions”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan