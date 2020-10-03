Spanish lawmaker expresses support to Armenian people

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Congress of Spain Joan Baldoví commented on the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh, expressing his support to the Armenian people.

“My solidarity to the Armenian people who today are again being bombed by Turkey and Azerbaijan”, the Spanish lawmaker said on Twitter, sharing the photo of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.

Solidaridad con el pueblo armenio que hoy ha vuelto a ser bombardeado por Turquía y Azerbaiyán. Una vez más el único camino posible es la paz. https://t.co/OGmCJHsBuw — Joan Baldoví ;) (@joanbaldovi) October 2, 2020

On September 27 Azerbaijan launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert. Civilians were killed in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Azerbaijan also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures, as a result of which a civilian in Vardenis town has been killed, as well as a civilian bus appeared under fire from the Azerbaijani attacking drone.

Today early in the morning fierce battles resumed in the northern and southern directions of the Artsakh border. The Artsakh side is repelling all the Azerbaijani attacks, causing huge losses both in the manpower and the military equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan