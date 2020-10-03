Azeri strikes at specific civilian infrastructures threaten environmental disaster - Defense Min.

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have resorted to destroying the kind of civilian infrastructures that could lead to an environmental disaster, the Armenian military said.

“This is extremely important. Azerbaijan is using long-range striking measures to destroy the kinds of civilian infrastructures that could lead to an environmental disaster,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan, an official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier on October 3, the Azeri forces launched a missile attack at Stepanakert city, the capital of the Republic of Artsakh.

