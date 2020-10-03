Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Artsakh’s capital city again under Azeri missile attack

Artsakh’s capital city again under Azeri missile attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh (Karabakh) capital city of Stepanakert was bombarded by Azerbaijani forces in the morning of October 3.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from Stepanakert that at least three explosions were heard as of 11:00. Civilian infrastructures have been hit by the Azeri missiles.

Details will follow.

Earlier on October 2, the Azerbaijani forces again bombarded Stepanakert city. Victims were reported among the civilian population.  Late in the evening of October 2, Azeri missile strikes killed 1 civilian and wounded 4 others in Stepanakert.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration