Artsakh’s capital city again under Azeri missile attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh (Karabakh) capital city of Stepanakert was bombarded by Azerbaijani forces in the morning of October 3.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from Stepanakert that at least three explosions were heard as of 11:00. Civilian infrastructures have been hit by the Azeri missiles.

Details will follow.

Earlier on October 2, the Azerbaijani forces again bombarded Stepanakert city. Victims were reported among the civilian population. Late in the evening of October 2, Azeri missile strikes killed 1 civilian and wounded 4 others in Stepanakert.

