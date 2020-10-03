COVID-19: Armenia reports 543 new cases, 177 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. 543 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,925, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

177 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 44,583.

3483 tests were conducted in the past one day.

6 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 972.

The number of active cases is 6068.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 302 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



