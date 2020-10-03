Palestine extends coronavirus-related state of emergency for another 30 days

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas extended the state of emergency for another 30 days to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported

Abbas issued a presidential decree extending the state of emergency for another month starting October 3.

This is the sixth time for Abbas to issue such a decree since March 5, when the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bethlehem.

The move came as Health Minister Mai al-Kaileh confirmed 545 new coronavirus infections, three deaths and 435 recovery cases in one day.

Since March 5 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palestine has reach 51,607, with 42,544 recoveries and 379 deaths.



