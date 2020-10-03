‘Today our future is being determined’: President of Artsakh addresses special forces

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with servicemen of the Defense Army’s special units at night before heading to the frontline.

The President post a video from the meeting with the special units on his Facebook account.

“No one can defeat our soldiers, and this is not just an emotional recording. We will defend our united Homeland with honor”, he said.

In his remarks the President of Artsakh stated that “today our future, the Armenian people’s right to live in this country are determined”.

“We live the most crucial time of the centuries. We live in a critical period of having or not having a Homeland. The future of not only Artsakh, Armenia, but also the Armenian people depends on each of us. I want you all to carry out your service and continue living in this Homeland as dignified sons. Be sure, we will win. We faced a more difficult time in the 90s. That time we succeeded, today as well we will succeed. Today our children’s right to live in a free country is being determined. We have a mission before our nation and generations”, the Artsakh President said.

He informed that earlier he met with the Yazidi brothers, they are also in the frontline. Harutyunyan said the international community has also united because it understands the great evil which has started in the region.

Earlier today Arayik Harutyunyan informed that he is heading to the frontline to carry out his fight.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan











