3 Azeri warplanes shot down within 20 minutes as fierce battles continue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh (Karabakh) Defense Army shot down three Azerbaijani military aircraft in between 08:25-08:46 October 3, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

She said the first Azeri warplane was downed around 08:25, while the two others were shot down around 08:46.

According to preliminary information, the number of Azeri warplanes that have been shot down by the Artsakh armed forces since the fighting began on September 27 has reached 14.

Earlier Stepanyan reported that fierce fightings continue as Azeri forces keep attacking Artsakh.

