LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.80% to $1740.00, copper price down by 3.16% to $6418.50, lead price down by 2.67% to $1783.50, nickel price down by 1.20% to $14305.00, tin price up by 0.01% to $17530.00, zinc price down by 2.75% to $2317.50, molybdenum price up by 0.61% to $18078.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.