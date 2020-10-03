Karabakh President personally heads to frontline to join defense operations with troops

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh (Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan announced he is personally heading to the frontline to fight against the Azerbaijani ongoing aggression.

Addressing the country’s military and volunteers, he said in a statement that heavy battles of various intensity are taking place at the entire length of the line of contact.

“Civilian settlements, including the capital city Stepanakert were bombarded,” he said. “The nation and the fatherland are threatened. The right to live freely, independently and with dignity on the land that was liberated by our brave sons’ blood is threatened. Therefore, right now I am heading to the frontline with our special forces units to fight my share of the battle because from now on I will be more valuable at the frontline than the rear,” Harutyunyan said.

“This is our final battle, which we will most definitely win together. I am with you until victory. To arms. We have the honor,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan