Recent bombing of Stepanakert by Azerbaijan killed 1 civilian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The missile strikes carried out by Azerbaijani armed force against Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert on October 2 killed 1 civilian, injuring 4 more, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said in a press conference.

According to him, two residential buildings in Stepanakert have been seriously damaged. Fortunately, there were few people in the buildings at that time, that’s why the number of casualties is low.

The Human Rights Defender reminded that earlier the building of the State Service of Emergency Situations had undergone missile strikes, which was also seriously damaged.

‘’Obviously, the it was a deliberately targeted strike, given the precision level of missiles. The strike injured 7, some of them are in rather critical situation. It should be mentioned here that Azerbaijan deliberately targeted a body with humanitarian mission’’, Beglaryan said.

