UN Secretary General urges to stop military operations in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres is confident that Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military solution, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric told Voice of America.

The Secretary General of the UN said that he is deeply sorry for that the sides continue the military operations despite the numerous calls to cease the fire from the international community, including himself and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. He calls on the sides to stop all military operations.

According to the spokesperson, the Secretary General is confident that the conflict has no military solution. He emphasized that the continuation of the military operations will further exacerbate human sufferings and that the dialogue is the only way for a stable and lasting solution.

He reminded the leaders of both sides that civilian people and infrastructures should always be protected.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan