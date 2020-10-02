Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Stepanakert’s population not evacuates – State Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  State Minister of Artsakh Grigori Martirosyan announced that the population of Stepanakert has not been evacuated, ARMENPRESS reports Martirosyan said, answering the question if Stepanakert has been evacuated.

‘’In general, yes, the residents of some villages located along the border a few kilometers away from the border have been evacuated. Stepanakert is not being evacuated and such a decision can be made only in case of grounded circumstances’’, Martirosyan emphasized.

Stepanakert has been heavily bombed on October 2.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





