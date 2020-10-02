There are injured civilians in Stepanakert, information about victims still being clarified

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. There are injured in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert as a result of the recent strikes by Azerbaijan, while information about victims are being clarified, ARMENPRESS reports State Minister of Artsakh Grigori Martirosyan said.

‘’A while ago Stepanakert was bombed, there are injured among the civilians, information on victims is being clarified right now. Civilian objects, residential buildings have been damaged. Various civilian objects, infrastructures, residential houses have been targeted during the recent days’ bombing’’, Martirosyan said.

Correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Stepanakert that according to still unconfirmed information the Azerbaijani armed forces struck a building in front of the Stepanakert military hospital, damaging also the building of the hospital.

Earlier today Azerbaijani forces fired Smerch rocket into Stepanakert, injuring dozens civilians.

