Macron highlights immediately ceasing the fire in phone conversation with Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held another phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Heads of State discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the developments in the military operations.

PM Pashinyan thanked President Macron for the constructive position of France on the inadmissibility of unleashing the war. The sides assessed the involvement of foreign terrorists in the military operations as inadmissible.

The French President highlighted the immediate suspension of the military operations and the restoration of the peace process in line with the October 1 statement of the Presidents of the Minsk Group Co-chair countries.

PM Pashinyan said that the infiltration of Turkey and the terrorists backed by that country to the region inadmissible, emphasizing that without ousting those destabilizing forces out of the region it will be impossible to restore the regional security. In the context of establishing peace, PM Pashinyan highlighted the close cooperation with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and their countries.

Russia, France, the USA have confirmed the presence of terrorists in the region. Media reports mention their number can reach 4.000.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan