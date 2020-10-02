MEPs raise the question of sanctioning Azerbaijan for the aggression against Artsakh/Nagorno

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. On the initiative of the Member of the European Parliament MEP Stelios Kympouropoulos, 24 members of the European Parliament addressed a written question to the President of the European Council Charles Michel regarding the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from EAFJD.

The MEPs are asking whether the EU is preparing to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan and whether the EU council is willing to take actions in order to exert all the necessary pressure on the government of Azerbaijan to stop hostilities and withdraw its troops.

Commenting on the written question of the MEPs, the President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) Kaspar Karampetian stated: "This just one of the many similar initiatives by the Members of the European Parliament. In the European Parliament there is already an awareness about who in fact unleashed this war. Except for literally two MEPs, who have both vested in interests in having a pro-Azerbaijani stance, there have been no statements in the European Parliament supporting Azerbaijan.”

Furthermore Karampetian summed up: “The EAFJD and our committees across Europe actively continue to raise awareness among the politicians.” Please find the written questions below 1. What the President of the European Council will do for an immediate cessation of hostilities and ceasefire? 2. What kind of actions is the President of European Council willing to take exerting all necessary pressure on the government of Azerbaijan to stop hostilities and withdraw its troops? 3. EU continues to be Azerbaijan's biggest export and second biggest import market with a 51 % share in Azerbaijan's exports and a 16 % share in Azerbaijan's imports. Is the European Council willing to prepare a list imposing financial sanctions to Azerbaijan?