Actions of Baku and Ankara will have negative impact on Europe – MEP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Recruiting jihadists for fighting against Armenians is a tool for escalating the civilizational confrontation with the Christian nations and there are risks that it will have impact also on Europe. ARMENPRESS reports Vincenzo Sofo, Member of the European Parliament, said in his statement over the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

‘’Following the Azerbaijani military aggression against the Armenian people I, together with my colleague Rinaldi applied to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for making efforts to avoid destabilization in Caucasus. Obviously, those actions will have negative impact for Europe for two reasons

- Recruiting jihadists for supporting Azerbaijan is a tool for escalating the civilizational confrontation with Christian nations and there are risks that it will have an impact also on our region

- Turkish dominance in the construction region of the southern gas corridor will allow Erdoğan to blackmail us in the future not only using the factor of migrants but also the energy corridor’’, reads the statement.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan