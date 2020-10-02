Russian, Iranian FMs reaffirm necessity for an immediate ceasefire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Zarif, during which they reconfirmed the necessity of a ceasefire in the contact line of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Russia.

The Ministers discussed in detail the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, expressed serious concerns over the ongoing large-scale military operations, as well as over the involvement of militants from illegal armed groups from Syria and Libya. The Ministers urged to immediately cease the fire and de-escalate the situation, refrain from provocations and militaristic rhetoric.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia will continue to make efforts for supporting a political-diplomatic solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict both at the national level and as OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country.

The Ministers highlighted the role that regional countries, particularly the neighbors of Armenia and Azerbaijan, can have for creating conditions for the sides to return to the negotiation table.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan