OSCE PA member condemns involvement of mercenaries to fight against Armenians

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. MP representing Five Star Movement, member of OSCE PA Niccolo Invidia issued a statement over the resumption of military operations in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), saying

‘’The recent-days’ news of large-scale military operations between Armenia and Azerbaijan that claim numerous lives are alarming. Witnessing the resumption of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh is a sensitive moment. Now more than ever it’s necessary to make an international call for ceasefire and resumption of dialogue’’, ARMENPRESS reports Niccolo Invidia said.

‘’In case of confirmation, the media reports that the group of 4.000 mercenaries comprised of different jihadist groups and veterans of the ‘’Islamic State’’ sent to fight against Armenians are extremely concerning. The involvement of foreign mercenaries and violence against civilian population are inadmissible’’, Niccolo Invidia said, calling on all the sides to immediately establish ceasefire.

Russia, France and the USA have confirmed the presence of mercenaries in the conflict zone of Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan